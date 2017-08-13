SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Man Killed While Attempting To Retrieve Phone From Burning Mobile Home

August 13, 2017 4:06 PM
ANDERSON Co., S.C (KDKA) — A 22-year-old man died Friday while attempting to retrieve the cellphone he left inside his burning mobile home.

Anderson County Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman identified the man as Patrick Chipwood.

CBS affiliate WSPA reports Chipwood was in the home with two other people. One of them woke up and smelled smoked and they were all able to make it out.

Boseman said Chipwood went back inside to retrieve his cellphone but died in the process.

Chipwood was found in a back bedroom of the single-wide mobile home.

