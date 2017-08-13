SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Police Looking For Man Who Robbed Beer Distributor

August 13, 2017 6:43 PM
ALLENTOWN (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are in search of a man who robbed a beer distributor in Allentown on Sunday morning.

The robbery happened at Warrington Beer on East Warrington Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect was a 5-foot-4-inch tall black male who was wearing all black with a blue and yellow backpack, black hat and yellow bandanna.

The suspect held a patron at gunpoint while he demanded the worker at the register give him cash.

He fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash.

No one was injured during this robbery.

