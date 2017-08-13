SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Man Dies After Stabbing In Mt. Washington

August 13, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Stabbing, Mt. Washington

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has died after being stabbed in Mt. Washington early Sunday morning.

Police were notified of a man bleeding on the ground on Bailey Avenue at around 3:20 a.m.

The 33-year-old victim was taken to UPMC Mercy, but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police, the stabbing originated from an incident in Satalio’s Bar.

The victim’s name has not been released but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the police at 412-323-7800.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Tom Baranski says:
    August 13, 2017 at 11:54 AM

    Black male?

    Reply | Report comment |

