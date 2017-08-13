Police: Girl Carjacked Acquaintance In State Park

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HANOVER, Pa. (AP) – Police are accusing a 15-year-old girl of carjacking an acquaintance at gunpoint at a Pennsylvania state park and say the firearm went off as he struggled with her.

Codorus State Park police say the two were at the West Manheim Township park’s campground launch at about 2 a.m. Wednesday when they allege she “suddenly pulled a firearm” and demanded his car keys and cellphone.

Police said the male tried to disarm her, and the gun went off during the struggle. No one was struck. Officials said she then took off in the vehicle with his phone and was later arrested in Dover Township.

The 15-year-old girl is charged in York County with robbery of a motor vehicle, robbery, theft, receiving stolen property and carrying a firearm without a license.

