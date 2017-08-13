Viral Video Footage Shows ‘Violent Encounter’ During Traffic Stop

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EUCLID, Ohio (KDKA) — A viral video taken by a pedestrian at the scene of a traffic stop shows what Euclid Police Department are calling a “violent encounter.”

According to CBS affiliate WOIO, a Euclid police officer stopped Richard Hubbard III for a moving/traffic violation.

Shortly after the stop, officers told Hubbard to exit his vehicle.

In a release obtained by WOIO, police say Hubbard began to physically resist arrest.

The physical encounter lasted over three minutes before Hubbard was eventually taken into custody.

The encounter was captured on video and posted to Facebook, where it’s been viewed more than 2.2 million times.

Hubbard was examined by medical staff once he arrived at the Cuyahoga County Jail Euclid Annex and later posted bond.

In response to the viral video, police released the following statement “It is the mission of the Euclid Police Department to provide professional and transparent service to the residents, business owners, and visitors to the City of Euclid. This entire incident will be reviewed, in detail, so that the public can have a full and open understanding of the series of events that eventually led to this violent encounter.”

WOIO reports the arresting officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.