Boy, 4, Found Unresponsive In Pool, Dies In Hospital

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A 4-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a Lawrence County swimming pool on Sunday.
Police were called to a home on Mitchell Road in Neshannock Township just before 6 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, family and friends were performing CPR on the child.
Geovonna Rotar, 4, was taken to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.
No other information has been released at this time.
