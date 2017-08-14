STEELERS PRESEASON: Steelers-Giants Recap | Bryant Returns | Keith Butler | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Boy, 4, Found Unresponsive In Pool, Dies In Hospital

August 14, 2017 1:33 PM
Filed Under: Geovonna Rotar, Lawrence County, Mitchell Road, Neshannock Township

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A 4-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a Lawrence County swimming pool on Sunday.

Police were called to a home on Mitchell Road in Neshannock Township just before 6 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, family and friends were performing CPR on the child.

Geovonna Rotar, 4, was taken to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

No other information has been released at this time.

