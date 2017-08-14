STEELERS PRESEASON: Steelers-Giants Recap | Bryant Returns | Keith Butler | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Decomposed Body Found In Westmoreland County

August 14, 2017 3:39 PM
Filed Under: Body Found, Fairfield Township, Westmoreland County

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A decomposed body was found in Fairfield Township on Monday morning.

According to state police, individuals who were doing work along State Route 711 found a decomposed female body over an embankment along the eastbound side of the road a few hundred yards south of Mirror Lake.

The victim was wearing a red shirt and black workout pants.

An autopsy will take place Tuesday. Further details will be available at that time.

Anyone who may have information about the victim or who observed unusual activity in that area is asked to contact state police at (724) 832-3240.

