Owner, Dog Reunited 3 Years After Dog Went Missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) — A woman was reunited with her dog Monday, three years after he went missing and one day after the reunion was originally supposed to happen.

Humane Animal Rescue was processing a relinquished dog last week when they realized the pup, named Prince, had a microchip.

When they checked the microchip, they realized it was not registered to the family who had turned Prince over to the shelter, but to a woman named Jazsmine in Euclid, Ohio.

When they got in touch with her, Jazsmine told the shelter that she hadn’t seen Prince for three years.

The reunion was supposed to happen Sunday afternoon, but Jazsmine’s car broke down as she was driving from Cleveland to Pittsburgh. A Humane Animal Rescue employee brought Prince to Jazsmine instead, driving to Cleveland on Monday so the two could finally be reunited.

“Me and my at-the-time boyfriend were moving, so we had our friend, our co-worker, watch [Prince] for a while,” Jazsmine said. “And he ended up taking him, and I think selling him off… First he told me he had his sister watching him, and it just turned into a week-long thing, which turned into years.”

BREAKING – HAR goes to Cleveland to reunite a missing dog with his owner after they were apart for 3 years! #BeHumane pic.twitter.com/W6eMYfOF8l — Humane Animal Rescue (@HARSavesLives) August 14, 2017

It’s unclear what happened to Prince during those years, but he was eventually taken in by a family in the Pittsburgh-area, who told Humane Animal Rescue they got him through Facebook.

The family took Prince to Humane Animal Rescue when they were unable to care for the dog any longer.

“I thought I was never, ever, ever going to see him again,” Jazsmine said. “I can’t believe it, but I’m happy that he’s home. I missed him. I hope he remembers me. I’m excited.”