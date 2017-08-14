Movie Filming In Pittsburgh Area Seeks Actors

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MONESSEN (KDKA) — A movie filming in the Pittsburgh area later this week needs a few actors and actresses for paid parts.
“Loophole” will be shooting in the Monessen area from Wednesday through Friday. The Pittsburgh Film Office has put out a casting notice for a few parts:
- A woman between the ages of 50 – 60
- Two women between the ages of 19 – 28
- A man between the ages of 19 – 28
The movie is about a college student who finds herself in the middle of a spiritual war and is forced to trust a stranger to save humanity. Chloe Lukasiak, a Churchill native who learned to dance at the Abby Lee Dance Company, will star.
If you would like to be considered for the movie, email dorianart@verizon.net with a resume, headshot and links to previous work.
Find more information here: pghfilm.org/listing/feature-film-loophole-seeks-actors/