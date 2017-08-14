Tomlin: Martavis Bryant, Team Ready To Move Forward

Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have one game under their belts this preseason, but a lot has happened both on and off the field.

On Sunday, wide receiver Martavis Bryant returned to practice after serving a 13-month suspension.

During an interview on “The Fan Morning Show,” head coach Mike Tomlin said Bryant is happy to be back with the team and is ready to move forward.

“He’s ready to move past it. His actions day-to-day prove that, his words also illustrate that. With that in mind, we’re ready to move forward as well. I think that’s the attitude of all of us, not only players, but coaches and organizationally. He’s taken the steps to move beyond this,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin went on to say it’s fun to see Bryant back and that the team will fully support him.

“It’s just been fun to watch him enjoy being back part of this thing, doing the things that he needs to do not only as a player, but just as a man, a son, as a father. His dots appear to be aligned right now. That’s a fun thing to see. Football is football, but we know we care about these young men and to see him grow in the right ways has been an awesome thing,” Tomlin said.

Now, one player still missing from training camp is running back Le’Veon Bell. He’s a key piece of the offense and Tomlin wants him back “yesterday.”

“I have no idea when he’s going to show up,” Tomlin said. “I need him here yesterday. Not only for us, but for him. That’s my opinion. This team development process, this work that we’re doing out here is very much a part of overall game readiness. He’s a tremendous athlete, he’s highly conditioned, but this is football out here and you cant simulate that. My opinion is I need him here yesterday, but I don’t always get what I want. So, when he gets here, we’ll deal with it and move forward.”