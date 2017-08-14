Mount Pleasant Police Searching For High Speed Chase Suspect

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOUNT PLEASANT (KDKA) — Police are searching for a man who led officers on a daring high speed chase through Mount Pleasant.

It all started when a trooper saw someone blow through a stop sign. Fifteen miles later, it came to an end with the individual bailing out of his car. But a state trooper’s dash cam camera got a picture of the individual, and state police want to know if you know who he is.

“It just looked crazy to me. At first I didn’t believe it,” witness Muhammad Qureshi said. “I saw it. It was like a movie scene.”

But it wasn’t a movie. It was a high speed state police pursuit.

Troopers say the driver blew through a stop sign near 819 by Mount Pleasant High School. The troopers followed, pulling the driver over at a cul-de-sac.

“Shortly after, the trooper exited his vehicle and before he was able to get to the pick-up truck, the driver of the pick-up took off,” Trooper Stephen Limani said.

As the truck sped past the troopers’ patrol unit, the dash cam caught the driver’s image. The chase was on, going down back roads and highways.

“The guy had no fear in his face. He was just flying. He was just going,” Qureshi said.

The driver finally bailed at the end of a gravel road off 119 at the Scottdale exit.

The driver remains on the lam Monday. If you know who he is, you’re asked to contact state police.