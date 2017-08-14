Individual Falls Victim To ‘Reader’s Digest Sweepstakes’ Scam

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — State police are putting out a warning about a recent scam.

The callers say you’ve won a sweepstakes, but you need to send some money first before you can cash in.

A local individual fell for the scam, and now they’re out several thousand dollars when they thought they had hit it big.

“The caller told her she was a winner of a Reader’s Digest sweepstakes, and she was going to win a brand new vehicle and $30,000 in cash,” Trooper Stephen Limani said.

But the caller said a little something had to be ironed out first.

“She was going to provide money for taxes for the vehicle,” Limani said. “She shipped the money off to the caller … When you win one of these sweepstakes, you never have to pay them to get your money.”

Nearly $4,000 was sent, but there was never a car, nor $30,000 in winnings. The victim had no idea.

“The people on these phone calls are so believable,” Limani said. “We have people who’ve given their life savings up.”

How to avoid being a victim of a scam?

“If you did not participate in a sweepstakes, it’s impossible for you to win the sweepstakes,” Limani said.

Another piece of good advice – just hang up.

The chances of recovering this victim’s money are pretty low. The fact of the matter is a lot people running these frauds are overseas. State police say in this particular instance, learn from this person’s mistake so you don’t get taken as well.