Chefs Face Off In Culinary Competition Supporting Women’s & Infants’ Research

Recipes are being perfected and knives sharpened in preparation for Savor Pittsburgh: A Celebration of Cuisine. In its 12th year, Savor Pittsburgh is one of the longest running events in the city.

As Pittsburgh’s food scene expands, so does the competition at Savor. Local chefs from more than 20 of Pittsburgh’s best restaurants will share their favorite culinary creations in hopes of taking home the honor of “Dish of the Year”. Guests also weigh in on the competition by trying appetizers, entrees, and desserts from the restaurants and voting for “People’s Choice”.

While the chefs compete, guests enjoy delicious food, signature cocktails and dancing to the live music of No Bad JuJu with special guest Chris Jamison from The Voice. Savor also features one of Pittsburgh’s largest raffle displays with 3 tiers and 64 feet of amazing items generously donated by community businesses.

Presented by UPMC Health Plan, McCormick & Schmicks, and Peoples Gas, Savor Pittsburgh is not simply a fun event. It also supports an important cause. All proceeds support women’s and infants’ health research at Magee-Womens Research Institute. Magee-Womens Research Institute is Pittsburgh-based and houses more than 100 nationally recognized physician-scientists focused on researching prematurity, cancer, infertility, and other issues that women and infants face. This year, UPMC will match the net proceeds of the event.

Savor Pittsburgh will be held Thursday, September 28 at the Petersen Events Center. Tickets are on sale now at http://www.savorpgh.com.