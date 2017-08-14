Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger: ‘I Want To Focus On This Year’

Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan) – Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger joined “The Cook and Poni Show” live from Steelers Camp on Monday, which means he is back after hinting he might not be the last time he joined the show.

But, the focus has now shifted to this season.

The big story has shifted to Le’Veon Bell not being at camp yet. Ben said there are some reasons why he is concerned and why he isn’t. There are team-building activities and new elements of the offense being put in and even though he knows Le’Veon is in great shape and working hard, there is something different about being in playing shape.

“Even when he comes back, there is a transition or a curve of getting back into football shape,” Roethlisberger said. “You can’t simulate football shape on your own.”

Roethlisberger seems to echo the comments made by head coach Mike Tomlin that he would prefer to have him in camp already, but can’t worry about it until he does.

“While I’m at practice, I can’t sit there and worry about Le’Veon is doing” Roethlisberger said. “Would I like him to be here? Absolutely, but I need to worry about myself and getting our guys ready.”

Roethlisberger said he has made two attempts to reach out to Bell thus far via text – once before camp and once when camp opened, but he has yet to hear back from him.

One guy who has returned is wide receiver Martavis Bryant, who was suspended for all of the 2016 season. Roethlisberger said it was good to see him back because it means he is doing good things on and off the field.

“Being on the field means he is taking care of himself,” Roethlisberger said. “It was good seeing him out there. He did some really good stuff.”

Roethlisberger said he will benefit the most from being at camp to get up to speed.

Bryant is one of many weapons that Ben will have in his arsenal for this season, which means the Steleers will have some hard decisions to make.

“I’m very lucky and very blessed,” Roethlisberger said. “We have a lot of weapons. It’s a good and bad problem. It’s a great competition thing, but the bad is someone is not going to be here.”

Ben created quite a stir in his final show with Cook and Poni last year when he hinted he might not return this year. But, he is back and ready to go to battle with his team this year. However, he still won’t commit long-term.

“I want to focus on this year. I’m going to give everything I have to this year,” Roethlisberger said. “If I’m going to definitely say I’m going to be here in three years, well, then I’m cheating and I’m giving myself a timeline. I want to be right here, right now giving everything I have to this and when I’m done, I’ll know that I’m done.”

