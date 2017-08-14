STEELERS PRESEASON: Steelers-Giants Recap | Bryant Returns | Keith Butler | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Suspected Heroin Overdose Leads To Funeral Escort Crash

August 14, 2017 7:06 AM
Filed Under: Heroin, Huntington, West Virginia

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – Authorities say that a driver overdosed on heroin behind the wheel and crashed into a police cruiser leading a funeral procession in West Virginia.

The Herald-Dispatch reports that Huntington police say a green sedan ran a red light and struck the cruiser driven by a reserve officer Saturday around 3:40 p.m. No one was injured and the cruiser was damaged but remains drivable.

According to criminal complaints from Cabell County Magistrate Court, the driver is identified as a 44-year-old Hurricane woman who told police she’d injected heroin before driving. She was found unconscious and revived with naloxone.

The woman refused medical attention and was arraigned for misdemeanor DUI before being held in Western Regional Jail.

Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says two passengers in the sedan were also cited for misdemeanors.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch