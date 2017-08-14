Report: TJ Watt Named Starter Over James Harrison

Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – The Steelers first round draft pick was certainly turning heads in his first preseason game and apparently his play caught the attention of his coaches as well.

As our Steelers Insider and Post-Gazette Steelers beat writer Ed Bouchette writes, the Steelers are prepared to start Watt over James Harrison at the outside linebacker spot across from Bud Dupree.

When the news was announced, The Starkey and Mueller Show was on the air and shared their immediate thoughts. Dorin Dickerson was filling in for Chris Mueller on Monday and said, “That motor, you’re going to see a lot from him this year.”

Joe Starkey shared his thoughts saying, “What I am surprised about is that Joey Porter said it this soon…and as Ed [Bouchette] writes, this means 39-year-old James Harrison will be a, quote, ‘relief pitcher,’ that’s Joey Porter’s words.”

The 22-year-old Watt was drafted by the Steelers 30th overall out of Wisconsin where he was a first team All-American.