Police: Woman Found Dead On Larimer Porch Was Shot In Face

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – Authorities say a woman found dead on a porch in Pittsburgh had been shot in the face.
Officers were called to a Larimer apartment building just after 5:30 p.m. Friday and found 42-year-old Melissa Manhart lying on a rear porch. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Monday the medical examiner had determined that the victim “was shot one time in the face.”
According to the landlord, Manhart didn’t live in the multi-unit residence where she was found, but she came to visit her boyfriend. The landlord says police took the boyfriend in for questioning. The landlord has not seen the boyfriend since then.
Anyone with information on the case is being asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit at (412)-323-7800.
