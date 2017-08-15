WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Family Says Boy Attacked By Neighbor’s Dog

August 15, 2017 11:05 PM
Filed Under: Dog, Dog Attack, Perry South

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A boy had to be taken to the hospital after his family says he was attacked by a neighbor’s dog.

Police say it happened on Elsdon Street in the Perry South neighborhood.

Family member say a group of boys was throwing rocks against an abandoned house when the dog got loose and ran after one of them.

They say the dog chased a 9-year-old boy onto his porch and pinned him against his door.

“The dog had my grandson on the porch, I didn’t know what to do, I grabbed a coat rack and I beat the dog,” Rossie King, the boy’s grandmother said.

The boy was taken to Children’s Hospital.

Family members say the boy had a large bite wound on his arm and scratches on his face.

The family says the dog has had other incidents in the past.

