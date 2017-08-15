WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Gov. Wolf To Trump: ‘Americans Deserve Better’

August 15, 2017 9:30 PM
Filed Under: Charlottesville, Donald Trump, governor wolf, President Trump, Tom Wolf
Governor Tom Wolf (Photo by Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf is criticizing President Donald Trump’s comment at a news conference that “there’s blame on both sides” for last weekend’s violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Democratic governor directed a series of tweets Tuesday afternoon to Trump, saying the woman killed in a protest against white nationalists marching in her town “deserves better” than the president’s comment.

Wolf says “Americans died to defeat hate like this” and that one side carried torches and Confederate and Nazi flags, and made bigoted and Nazi chants.

The governor says leaders should condemn what he calls un-American values such as hatred, bigotry and violence.

Heather Heyer died after a car plowed into her and others on a Charlottesville street. 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. faces a second-degree murder charge.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch