Lawsuit Claims Rodent Was Baked Into Chick-Fil-A Sandwich

August 15, 2017 9:09 AM
Filed Under: Chick-Fil-A

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A lawsuit claims a suburban Philadelphia woman got an extra topping in her Chick-fil-A sandwich: a dead rodent.

Ellen Manfalouti sued in Bucks County Court over the tiny rodent she claims was baked into the bottom bun of her chicken sandwich.

The 46-year-old tells The Philadelphia Inquirer her co-worker picked up the sandwich at a Langhorne restaurant in November. The two started to eat when she “felt something funny” and thought the bun was burned.

Her co-worker says she knew it was a rodent because she saw the whiskers and tail.

Manfalouti’s lawyer says the franchise owner and store weren’t responsive to their complaints.

Owner Dave Heffernan and the Atlanta-based fast-food chain say they can’t comment on litigation.

Manfalouti is seeking more than $50,000 for physical and psychological damages.

  1. Ken Keppel says:
    August 15, 2017 at 9:17 AM

    Will you report when they discover this woman put it in the sandwich herself like so many of these lawsuits turn out to be?

