Installation Of New Bike Lanes In North Oakland Begins

OAKLAND (KDKA) – New bike lanes are being installed in Pittsburgh’s North Oakland area today.
According to a press release, bike lanes are being installed on portions of Forbes Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard.
The installation is expected to take about one to two weeks.
On Forbes Avenue, bike lanes will be added in both directions from Bigelow Boulevard to Craig Street.
Additional bike lanes will be added on Bigelow Boulevard between Fifth and Forbes avenues, where there is currently “a block-long gap in the existing bicycle network.”
The total cost of the projects is estimated to be $45,000.
The roads will remain open during the work, however, drivers should expect new traffic patterns in that area.
