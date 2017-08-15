STEELERS PRESEASON: Steelers-Giants Recap | Bryant Returns | Keith Butler | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Installation Of New Bike Lanes In North Oakland Begins

August 15, 2017 12:44 PM
Filed Under: Bigelow Boulevard, Bike Lane, Forbes Avenue, North Oakland

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

OAKLAND (KDKA) – New bike lanes are being installed in Pittsburgh’s North Oakland area today.

According to a press release, bike lanes are being installed on portions of Forbes Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard.

The installation is expected to take about one to two weeks.

On Forbes Avenue, bike lanes will be added in both directions from Bigelow Boulevard to Craig Street.

Additional bike lanes will be added on Bigelow Boulevard between Fifth and Forbes avenues, where there is currently “a block-long gap in the existing bicycle network.”

The total cost of the projects is estimated to be $45,000.

The roads will remain open during the work, however, drivers should expect new traffic patterns in that area.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch