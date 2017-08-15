Pat Narduzzi: ‘There Is Still A Lot Of Work To Do’

Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – It’s maybe the hottest day of camp so far for Pitt and it’s right in the middle of practices before the opener against Youngstown State.

“This is the dog days of camp right now,” head coach Pat Narduzzi said. “This is when some guys will fall flat on their face and some guys will rise to the top.”

Narduzzi continues to work different players at different positions and even with the extra week of practice, Pitt is heavy in evaluations.

“There’s still stuff going on, otherwise we’d just give you the depth chart and say let’s go and stop practicing,” Narduzzi said. “There is still a lot of work to do. Who can you trust for the long period of time? You don’t gain trust in a week and say, ‘let’s go.’”

Tight Battle At Tight End

Narduzzi pointed out a few of the veterans who shined at tight end during their scrimmage on Saturday and the Pitt coach has been high on his freshmen at the position since the start of camp.

“Seen a little bit of everything, a lot of good from Tyler Sear, Charles Reeves and Grant Carrigan, they’ve done a great job. They just continue to learn the playbook, they each have different strengths. They have an assortment of everything,” he said.

Coaching Losses

Narduzzi started his media briefing today noting a trio of coaching greats who have died this summer.

“It’s been a tough month for college football, Ara Pareghian, Dick MacPherson and Frank Broyles passing away. Growing up in the coaching profession, it’s tough. There are three legends and I’ve had communication with all of them,” he said.

Parseghian coached Narduzzi’s dad at Miami, Ohio.

“Some great people who impacted a bunch of people, you think about all of the players out there. I mean they went through thousands of players that they impacted,” he said.

