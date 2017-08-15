Peduto: City Will Be Prepared For March On Google

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh is preparing for a possible protest on Saturday. Pittsburgh is one of nine cities across the country where March On Google protests are planned.

The protests will be located in cities where Google has offices; Pittsburgh’s Google offices are located in Bakery Square.

With the recent focus on the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, the focus of the protest has taken a turn. After this past weekend’s events in Charlottesville, the fear here is that the rallies could create rising tensions.

However, organizers of the March On Google are distancing themselves from the violence in Charlottesville. On their website, the group said it “condemns and disavows violence, hatred, and bigotry and all groups that espouse it such as White Nationalists, KKK, Antifa, and NeoNazis.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Bill Peduto has been meeting with the city’s Director of Public Safety and the Pittsburgh Police Chief ahead of the event. The mayor says the city will be prepared.

Mayor Peduto says, he recognizes the protestor’s rights, but that their message isn’t welcome in Pittsburgh.

“There is nothing that they say that represents anything good about this country, and nothing that they represent that is in anyway a part of Pittsburgh. I would recommend very strongly to them and to be crystal clear, you are not welcome here. We don’t want you here, we don’t believe in what you say, we don’t believe in what you do. Your Constitutional rights are there, but there wont be anyone here to welcome you,” Peduto said.The land in Bakery Square is private property, so the protest cannot be held there.

So far, no official protest permits have been issued for the March On Google, but there are still a few days for organizers to file. The protest is scheduled for Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.