STEELERS PRESEASON: Steelers-Giants Recap | Bryant Returns | Keith Butler | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Experts Issue Warning As Millions Of Students Head Back To School

August 15, 2017 8:46 PM By Julie Grant
Filed Under: Back to School, Julie Grant, Shaler

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Do not be distracted, but do be patient were the big messages about school bus and pedestrian safety from PennDot, AAA and Shaler Police at a school safety event Tuesday.

“We want people to pay attention as they drive and not be distracted by anything inside their vehicle,” said Lt. Sean Frank of Shaler Police Department.

Shaler police said distracted drivers are a main complaint, especially during the school days.

AAA said one way to fix that is by putting your phone down.

“That’s not the time to be checking your emails. That’s not the time to be getting a head start on your day or eating your breakfast or playing with the radio,” said Jim Garrity, AAA East Central Spokesperson.

If distractions are not the problem, maybe time is.

AAA advises putting yourself in a mindset of patience and allowing plenty of time to get where you need to go.

“For drivers, if you feel impatient, you may find yourself in a position where you feel inclined to go past the stop sign. Not only is that dangerous, but it is illegal,” said Garrity.

“If you do violate the flashing red lights, there will be a $250 fine and a six month suspension of your license,” said Lt. Frank.

According to PennDot, recent years have brought an increase in school-bus related crashes.

“From 2012, 2016, there were almost 600 school bus related crashes and unfortunately, 516 of those occurred in Allegheny County alone,” said Yasmeen Manyisha, PennDot Safety Spokesperson.

According to PennDot, four of those accidents were fatal.

Manyisha said there are some things parents can do to prevent future tragedies.

“First and foremost, make sure you walk your children to and from the school bus.

Also, teach them the importance of crossing at crosswalks,” said Manyisha.

She added one should never chase after a school bus because it can put you in the driver’s blind spot.

More from Julie Grant
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch