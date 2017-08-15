Pittsburgh Being Considered For 2026 FIFA World Cup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh is among 44 cities being considered to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The United Bid Committee of the United States, Mexico, and Canada has reportedly reached out to city officials to take part in the bidding process.
A total of 49 stadiums will be considered for the official bid which will be sent to FIFA by March 2018.
In Pittsburgh, Heinz Field is under consideration as a host site.
If selected to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it’s anticipated that at least 12 other locations could serve as official host cities.
All stadiums are required to have at least 40,000 seats for group stage matches, and a capacity of at least 80,000 to be considered for the opening match and final.
Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium, Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium, and Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium are also on the list.
A complete list of the cities being considered can be found here.