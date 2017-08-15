STEELERS PRESEASON: Steelers-Giants Recap | Bryant Returns | Keith Butler | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Woman Accused Of Setting Boyfriend On Fire & Dousing Flames With Urine Dies Of Overdose

August 15, 2017 10:52 AM
Filed Under: Grady Spencer, Leigh Ann Sepelyak, Penn Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman accused of setting her boyfriend on fire and then trying to put out the flames with buckets of urine has died of a suspected overdose.

Leigh Ann Sepelyak was facing charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other counts.

Sepelyak originally told investigators she was trying to save Grady Spencer’s life when she poured urine on him.

He told police that he was smoking and using a weed whacker, when the cigarette ignited some of the gasoline.

Spencer says he had urinated in a gallon milk jug in the basement, and Sepelyak poured that on him to put out the fire.

Spencer suffered second-degree burns on the lower part of his body, including his legs and feet.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Sepelyak died in a home on West 11th Avenue in Tarentum Monday night.

Heroin and other drug materials were reportedly found around her body.

