Bonnie Tyler To Sing ‘Total Eclipse Of The Heart’ During Actual Eclipse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Turnaround bright eyes, just when you thought the 2017 solar eclipse couldn’t get any better, there’s reports that Bonnie Tyler will actually sing her smash hit “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” during the eclipse.
Time reports that the singer will perform the song during the eclipse aboard Royal Caribbean’s Total Eclipse Cruise on Monday.
The Welsh singer was launched to stardom with the 1983 hit “Total Eclipse Of The Heart.”
The cruise ship will reportedly be positioned in the path of the total eclipse for the critical moment.
The president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International told Time, “Bonnie Tyler was a natural choice for this once-in-a-lifetime moment,” said Michael Bayley.
Tyler is a special guest on the Oasis of the Seas for a few days of the week-long cruise, which departs from Orlando, Fla. for the Caribbean on Aug. 20.
Her performance will be backed by the pop-rock band DNCE, helmed by Joe Jonas and best known for their 2015 hit “Cake By the Ocean.”