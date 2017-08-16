James Harrison ‘Not Worried’ About Losing Starting Job To T.J. Watt

Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – James Harrison spoke to the media on Wednesday after linebackers coach Joey Porter announced T.J. Watt and Bud DuPree will start for the Steelers this season over the veteran.

Harrison says he found out about his demotion from the media following Porter’s announcement, but the choice is ultimately out of his hands.

“I’m not worried about it,” he said. “Whatever they want me to do. I’m 39 years old and still playing football.”

The franchise leader in sacks with 79.5, Harrison has served as a mentor for Watt and admits the rookie has caught on quickly to Keith Butler’s defense.

“He looks good,” he said. “[He asks] things about the defense and certain ways to try and rush guys. He gets it together easily.”

Harrison has yet to practice during training camp, and says it may take him a few weeks to get back into football shape once he puts on the pads. In the meantime, he does not mind watching from the sidelines at Saint Vincent College.

“I’m not going to argue about not practicing in training camp,” he joked. “I think it’s hard for anyone to get into football shape. You can run with the weight vest and everything else, but it’s still a lot different with the pads on.”