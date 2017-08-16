Steelers Fans Ranked Behind Cowboys, Patriots As NFL’s ‘Least Dateable’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers fans are known to be a passionate group, but apparently their passion and plethora of Lombardi Trophies, also make them less desirable to date.

According to a new survey from Fanatics, Pittsburgh Steelers fans are considered one of the least dateable.

The New England Patriots were the top “least dateable” fans, followed by Dallas Cowboy fans in second. (Catching a theme here?)

Green Bay Packers fans and Atlanta Falcons fans rounded out the top five.

The survey also revealed some very interesting insight into a football fan’s dating habits.

Check this out: Nearly half of Baltimore Ravens fans say there’s no way they’d date a Steelers supporter, or any other rival for that matter.

What’s more, twenty-four percent of Ravens fans also said they’d rather give up sex for a year than date a rival Steelers fan.

According to the study Steelers fans also value dating other Steelers fans. Nearly sixty-percent of those surveyed said they’d father date someone of the same fan base than religion.

Who are the most dateable NFL fans?

The survey found fans of the Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, and Los Angeles Chargers are the most dateable.

Fans of the Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants, Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers aren’t off the hook either. Those teams were also in the top ten of “least dateable fans.”