WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Steelers Fans Ranked Behind Cowboys, Patriots As NFL’s ‘Least Dateable’

August 16, 2017 4:12 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers fans are known to be a passionate group, but apparently their passion and plethora of Lombardi Trophies, also make them less desirable to date.

According to a new survey from Fanatics, Pittsburgh Steelers fans are considered one of the least dateable.

The New England Patriots were the top “least dateable” fans, followed by Dallas Cowboy fans in second. (Catching a theme here?)

Green Bay Packers fans and Atlanta Falcons fans rounded out the top five.

leastdateablefans Steelers Fans Ranked Behind Cowboys, Patriots As NFLs Least Dateable

Photo Credit: Fanatics

The survey also revealed some very interesting insight into a football fan’s dating habits.

Check this out: Nearly half of Baltimore Ravens fans say there’s no way they’d date a Steelers supporter, or any other rival for that matter.

What’s more, twenty-four percent of Ravens fans also said they’d rather give up sex for a year than date a rival Steelers fan.

According to the study Steelers fans also value dating other Steelers fans. Nearly sixty-percent of those surveyed said they’d father date someone of the same fan base than religion.

Who are the most dateable NFL fans?

The survey found fans of the Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, and Los Angeles Chargers are the most dateable.

Fans of the Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants, Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers aren’t off the hook either. Those teams were also in the top ten of “least dateable fans.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch