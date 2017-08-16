Man Accused Of Impersonating Trooper To Steal Money From Businesses

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
DONEGAL – A man is accused of impersonating a state trooper and trying to steal money from two Westmoreland County businesses.
The Tribune-Review reports, Timothy Scott Liptrap – of Jacksonville, Florida – allegedly called the Dairy Queen and Subway restaurants in Donegal Township, claiming to be a police officer.
Employees say Liptrap told them their boss had been arrested, and that either he or a relative would be stopping by the restaurants to pick up bail money from the cash register’s till.
One employee recorded Liptrap’s cell phone number, and investigators later used it to tie him to the phone calls placed to the restaurants.
Police arrested Liptrap in the Dairy Queen parking lot. He is charged with impersonating a public servant, attempted theft by deception, disorderly conduct and harassment. He is also facing a drug paraphernalia charge, because police found a glass smoking device in his pocket.
Liptrap is in the Westmoreland County Prison on $25,000 bail. He is scheduled to be in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 25.