Matt Cullen Forgoes Retirement, Signs With Wild

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Center Matt Cullen will return for a 20th season, although it won’t be with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The former Pens player signed a one-year deal to join the Minnesota Wild the team announced.
The Wild say Cullen will make $1 million plus $700,000 in potential performance bonuses.
The 40-year-old recorded 31 points in 72 games with the Penguins last season and won 51.2% of faceoffs.
He also added nine-points in 25 playoff games for the Penguins.
This is Cullen’s second stint with Minnesota, he previously signed as free agent there in 2010.
Cullen is a native of Virginia, Minnesota.
He’s played for Anaheim, Florida, Carolina, the New York Rangers, Ottawa, Minnesota, Nashville and Pittsburgh during his 19 seasons.