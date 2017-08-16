WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Matt Cullen Forgoes Retirement, Signs With Wild

August 16, 2017 3:04 PM
Filed Under: Matt Cullen, Penguins, Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Center Matt Cullen will return for a 20th season, although it won’t be with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The former Pens player signed a one-year deal to join the Minnesota Wild the team announced.

The Wild say Cullen will make $1 million plus $700,000 in potential performance bonuses.

The 40-year-old recorded 31 points in 72 games with the Penguins last season and won 51.2% of faceoffs.

He also added nine-points in 25 playoff games for the Penguins.

This is Cullen’s second stint with Minnesota, he previously signed as free agent there in 2010.

Cullen is a native of Virginia, Minnesota.

He’s played for Anaheim, Florida, Carolina, the New York Rangers, Ottawa, Minnesota, Nashville and Pittsburgh during his 19 seasons.

