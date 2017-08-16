Organizers Postpone “March On Google”

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The March on Google has been postponed.

Organizers of the rallies scheduled for Saturday in Pittsburgh and other cities made the announcement early Wednesday morning, citing safety concerns.

“Credible threats from known Alt Left terrorist groups have been reported,” the group stated in a post on its website. “In one instance, an Alt Left threat was made to use an automobile to drive into our peaceful march.”

Infowars’ Millie Weaver had earlier announced through social media that she wouldn’t be coming to Pittsburgh because of threats of violence. She was encouraging others to stay away as well.

“This was designed to bring about awareness, to be a peaceful protest, but now it has been hijacked by these media outlets,” Weaver said.

Organizers say they hope to hold their rallies in a few weeks’ time.

The rallies were to be held in nine cities where Google has offices; Pittsburgh’s Google offices are located in Bakery Square. Organizers say the company is abusing its power, censoring and silencing dissenting voices on YouTube.

Pittsburgh city leaders were preparing for the rally. Mayor Bill Peduto had been meeting with the city’s Director of Public Safety and the Pittsburgh Police Chief. After this past weekend’s events in Charlottesville, Virginia, the fear here was that the rallies could create rising tensions.

Organizers of the March On Google have been distancing themselves from the violence in Charlottesville. On its website, the group said it “condemns and disavows violence, hatred, and bigotry and all groups that espouse it such as White Nationalists, KKK, Antifa, and NeoNazis.”

No official protest permits were issued for the rally in Pittsburgh.