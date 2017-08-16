WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Large Sum Of Money Forgotten On Port Authority Bus Returned To Woman

August 16, 2017 1:08 PM
Filed Under: Port Authority

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A large sum of money left on a Port Authority bus has been returned to its rightful owner.

According to the Port Authority, a woman left the money on an inbound 61C bus about a month ago.

After pictures of the woman were released, the Port Authority received 15 calls identifying her.

Large Sum Of Money Forgotten On Port Authority Bus Returned To Woman

(Photos Courtesy of Port Authority Of Allegheny County)

On Wednesday, police confirmed the woman’s identity and returned her money.

The woman, who does not want to be identified, was “very happy” to get the money back.

KDKA-TV spoke with the woman’s sister Tuesday night. She wanted to thank the people who made it possible for the money to be returned.

“Whoever turned the money in,” she said, “God bless them. That was a really beautiful person, and you don’t have that many beautiful people in this world like that, and I’m so happy.”

Officials won’t say how much money was found.

