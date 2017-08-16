Steelers Rookie Receiver Juju Smith-Schuster Leaves Practice Early With Injury

Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – There was an injury scare as the Steelers returned from an off-day to finish the week out in Latrobe. Rookie receiver JuJu Smith-Shuster went down with an apparent leg injury, was on the ground for minutes surrounded by players like Ben Roethlisberger, but head coach Mike Tomlin said it doesn’t appear as serious as it looked.

Smith-Shuster was able to limp off the field and then up the hill for treatment. Tomlin said there would be an update to his condition on Thursday.

Coates On

As one receiver went down, one returned. Sammie Coates was back from the PUP list for the first time this camp. The third year receiver from Auburn had his knee scoped during the off-season and Tomlin said only that it was good to get some guys back, and it benefits them and us.

Center Maurkice Pouncey and quarterback Landry Jones were limited in practice today. Jones is coming back from an abdominal injury and could play on Sunday in the first home preseason game.

“He’s gotta get the clean bill of health from the docs and prove that he’s functional in terms of being able to make all of the throws,” Tomlin said. “When those two things happen, he’ll be participating whether that’s this week or next week. That remains to be seen.”

Good Day

“Man I was really pleased with the work today, coming back off an off day,” as Tomlin said it reminded him of an in-season Wednesday practice. “Not having to warm up to the action, jumping in, I liked the energy, enthusiasm they brought today. We’re going to need that going into the regular season.”

The 11th year head coach did admit there is work to do and will be all year.

“We’ll be a team that still very much in development into the regular season,” Tomlin said. “So will all the other 31 teams, the big thing is to win along the way. I’m not looking for a finished product as we check out of here. I’m not that naïve. We are going to grow, hopefully into January and February.”

Steelers have two more open practices at St. Vincent College before leaving Latrobe on Friday and playing the Falcons at home on Sunday.

