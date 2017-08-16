Fayette District Delays Start Of School Year Due To Solar Eclipse

August 16, 2017 9:17 PM
Filed Under: Eclipse, Solar Eclipse, South Fayette Township

FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) – Students of one Western Pennsylvania school district will get an extra day of summer vacation, thanks to Monday’s solar eclipse.

The new school year in the South Fayette Township School District has been pushed back to Tuesday.

School board members voted Tuesday night to push the start of the year back by one day due to “reviewed and considered information regarding the upcoming” solar eclipse The Trib reports.

Superintendent Bille Rondinelli sent a statement to parents saying, “In the best interest and for the safety of our students, the decision was made to delay the start of school by one day.”

The district will use Aug. 21 as an in-service day for staff and the day will be made up on April 27.

Rondinelli says the solar eclipse coincides with dismissal times for students.

