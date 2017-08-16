Strike Deadline Nears For Keystone Oaks Teachers

DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — The new school year will not begin in the Keystone Oaks School District until teachers have a new contract.

The Keystone Oaks Education Association gave notice to the district of its intent to strike if there is no tentative agreement before midnight Thursday. The strike would begin August 24, the first scheduled day of school for students.

The district says it is scheduled to meet with the teachers’ union on Wednesday and Thursday in a final attempt to avert a work stoppage.

The district says it will allow extracurricular activities and athletic events to continue if the sponsor or coach wishes to continue to hold scheduled activities. Transportation will continue to be provided for high school students that attend Parkway West Career & Technical Center and for students with out-of-district placements.

A strike was avoided last March when the two sides signed a one-year contract extension. That contract expired on June 30.

Negotiations since last March have failed to result in a long-term deal, and the Keystone Oaks Education Association says it will take its complaints about the talks to the state level.

“We will also pursue labor charges through the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board because the district failed to bargain in good faith,” union president Kevin Gallagher said in a statement released Tuesday.