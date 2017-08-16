WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Cops: Teacher Let Son Sell Drugs, Teens Use LSD At Her Home

August 16, 2017 11:19 AM
Filed Under: Amy Panzeca, Ohio

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio elementary school teacher faces criminal charges over allegations she let her son sell drugs and teenagers to use the psychedelic drug LSD in her home.

Forty-year-old Amy Panzeca, of Springboro, entered not guilty pleas Tuesday in Warren County to charges including permitting drug abuse and endangering children. She was freed on bond.

Prosecutors say Panzeca’s son sold LSD to at least 20 high school students. He faces felony drug charges and is being held in a juvenile detention center.

A drug task found LSD and marijuana during a search of the family’s home in May.

Panzeca teaches fifth grade. The Springboro school district has placed her on paid leave.

Panzeca’s attorney couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

