Transgender Students Kept In Mind In Proposed Butler H.S. Commencement Change

BUTLER (KDKA) – School officials in Butler are discussing several changes to the high school commencement ceremony.

One of those changes is keeping transgender students in mind. Currently, all boys wear gold caps and gowns, while all girls wear white.

A new proposal would see all students wear gold.

The Butler Eagle obtained a memo sent to the school board and administrators by Butler Senior High School Principal John Wyllie.

The statement reads:

“It is easily foreseeable that we will have transgender students whose biological and psychological identities do not match, resulting in potential requests to wear the color of the opposite gender we would normally assign,” Wyllie wrote in a memo sent to the school board and administrators.

Other suggested changes include, increasing the number of commencement tickets for all students and having students walk across a stage to receive a diploma cover.

While a formal vote has not happened, members of the school board support the proposed changes.

