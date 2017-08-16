Woodland Hills School Board Accepts Resignation Of Embattled Principal & Football Coach Kevin Murray

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Woodland Hills school board voted to accept the resignation of its principal and football coach Kevin Murray.

Murray has been on unpaid leave as principal since July while the state education department decides if his teaching certificate should be renewed.

Last week Murray resigned as the high school’s head football coach.

Four students have claimed in recent months that they were mistreated by Murray.

Murray was placed on paid leave in November of 2106 after an audio recording surfaced of him using profanity and threatening to hit a student.

Murray was not charged with a crime and was reinstated in January.

In April another student reported that he had been punched during an altercation with school resource officer Steve Shaulis.

The lawyer representing that boy released surveillance video of the incident and another incident from 2015 in which Shaulis appeared to Taser a student that Murray was holding down.

In June of this year, the Woodland Hills School District hired a local public relations firm and announced a special commission to try and fix the problems at the school.

A Woodland Hills employee was fired in June after video surfaced of him grabbing a 13-year-old boy and dragging him down the hallway.