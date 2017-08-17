Police: 1 Dead, 32 Injured In Barcelona Van Terror Attack

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BARCELONA, Spain (KDKA/AP) – A white van jumped the sidewalk in Barcelona’s historic Las Ramblas district on Thursday, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists.

Police in Spain have confirmed they are investigating the incident as a terror attack.

A police official says one death has been confirmed in the van attack. Meanwhile, 32 others were injured, 10 of them seriously.

Catalan police tweeted that “there are mortal victims and injured from the crash” without specifying numbers.

WATCH LIVE: Police calling incident in Barcelona a terror attack; reports say armed men entered restaurant in area https://t.co/M3TaFeGwtS pic.twitter.com/DoPf4Tms5d — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 17, 2017

Spain’s El Pais newspaper, citing police sources, says the two perpetrators of the van crash are holed up in a bar.

In a photograph shown by public broadcaster RTVE, three people were lying on the ground in the street of the northern Spanish city Thursday afternoon, apparently being helped by police and others. Videos of the scene recorded people screaming as they fled.

Police cordoned off the broad, popular street, ordering stores and nearby Metro and train stations to close. They asked people to stay away from the area so as not to get in the way of emergency services. A helicopter hovered over the scene.

Barcelona police, in a tweet, told people to stay away from the center of the city because of a “large contingent of security forces and emergency services” deployed in the area.

