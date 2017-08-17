Police: Drunk Woman Swerves Down Road With Unbuckled Kid In Car, Nearly Hit Vehicles

Filed Under: Brandy Lerma, Florida

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BOYNTON BEACH, Florida (KDKA) – A woman is facing DUI and child endangerment charges after being spotted swerving all over the road with an unbuckled child in the back seat.

According to CBS affiliate WPEC-TV in West Palm Beach, Brandy Lerma, 31, was arrested on Saturday.

brandy lerma Police: Drunk Woman Swerves Down Road With Unbuckled Kid In Car, Nearly Hit Vehicles

(Photo Courtesy: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office)

A tow truck driver saw Lerma nearly hit several vehicles and called 911.

Deputies pulled Lerma over a short time later and noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming the vehicle. They also observed a 3-year-old child not wearing a seatbelt in the back seat.

Lerma reportedly fell down twice during a field sobriety test. During two breathalyzer tests, Lerma reportedly blew a .200 and a .187. For reference, the legal limit in Florida is .08.

Lerma told police she had taken Percocet, Xanax and drank two fireballs.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch