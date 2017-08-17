Police: Drunk Woman Swerves Down Road With Unbuckled Kid In Car, Nearly Hit Vehicles

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BOYNTON BEACH, Florida (KDKA) – A woman is facing DUI and child endangerment charges after being spotted swerving all over the road with an unbuckled child in the back seat.
According to CBS affiliate WPEC-TV in West Palm Beach, Brandy Lerma, 31, was arrested on Saturday.
A tow truck driver saw Lerma nearly hit several vehicles and called 911.
Deputies pulled Lerma over a short time later and noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming the vehicle. They also observed a 3-year-old child not wearing a seatbelt in the back seat.
Lerma reportedly fell down twice during a field sobriety test. During two breathalyzer tests, Lerma reportedly blew a .200 and a .187. For reference, the legal limit in Florida is .08.
Lerma told police she had taken Percocet, Xanax and drank two fireballs.