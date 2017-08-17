Cedar Point Unveils New Roller Coaster, Steel Vengeance

August 17, 2017 12:19 PM
Filed Under: Cedar Point, Cedar Point Amusement Park

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — An old roller coaster is getting new life at Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio, and park officials promise it will be their wildest ride yet.

Steal Vengeance will feature steel tracks atop the modified wooden skeleton of the decommissioned Mean Streak coaster. Details of the new ride were announced Wednesday, but the revamp of the massive wooden structure had already started and was visible to curious parkgoers.

Park officials say the new ride will share a foundation with the old one, but will provide a new experience, rising about 40 feet higher than Mean Streak to a peak of 205 feet. Officials say it will reach speeds of 74 mph and feature multiple inversions and a 90 degree drop.

The ride is expected to open next year.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch