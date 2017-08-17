Deal Reached To Avert Teachers’ Strike In Keystone Oaks School District

The union for teachers in the Keystone Oaks School District announced a tentative agreement on a new contract, averting a strike that threatened to delay the start of the school year.

The Keystone Oaks Education Association made the announcement on its Facebook page Wednesday night.

There has been no statement from the Keystone Oaks School District.

The union had given notice to the district of its intent to strike if there was no agreement before midnight Thursday. The strike was to begin Aug. 24, the first scheduled day of school for students. In addition, the president of the union had said in a statement that it would pursue labor charges through the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board because the district had failed to bargain in good faith

Last March, another scheduled strike by Keystone Oaks teachers was avoided when the two sides signed a one-year contract extension. That contract expired on June 30.