Lucky Carrot: Woman Finds Lost Engagement Ring On Carrot After 13 Years

August 17, 2017 11:36 AM
Filed Under: Carrot, Engagement Ring
Grilled Carrots, BBQ Carrots, Summer Grilling

CAMROSE, Alberta (AP) – A Canadian woman who lost her engagement ring 13 years ago while weeding her garden on the family farm is wearing it proudly again after her daughter-in-law pulled it from the ground on a misshapen carrot.

Eighty-four-year-old Mary Grams said Wednesday she can’t believe the lucky carrot actually grew through and around the diamond ring she had long given up hope of finding.

Grams says she never told her husband, Norman, that she lost the ring, but told her son. Her husband died five years ago.

Colleen Daley found the ring while harvesting carrots for supper with her dog Billy at the farm near Armena, Alberta, where Grams used to live. The farm has been in the family for 105 years.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch