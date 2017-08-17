Man Found Shot In The Face In Hill District

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HILL DISTRICT (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Hill District on Thursday evening.
Officers were sent to Shemp Way around 8 p.m. for a report of a man down on the street.
When police arrived at the scene, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Further details are not available at this time.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at (412) 323-7800.