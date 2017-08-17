Juniper Grill Recipe: Peach & Pork Tenderloin Skewers

Here’s a delicious dish from Juniper Grill that will surely impress your family or guests!

Juniper Grill Peach & Pork Tenderloin Skewers

Ingredients                                                    Amounts

Fresh Peaches                                           10 ea, peeled and quartered

Apple Cider Vinegar                                    1 Cup

Brown Sugar                                               1 ½ Cup

Kosher Salt                                                 1 Tbl

Ancho Powder                                            1 Tbl

Pork Tenderloin                                          24 oz, 1 ½ oz chunks

Bell Pepper                                                 2, dice into 1 ½” piece

Poblano Pepper                                          2, dice into 1 ½” piece

Red Onion                                                  1, dice into 1 ½” piece

Fresh Lime Juice                                        1 oz

Garlic Cloves                                              3 ea

Kosher Salt                                                 1 ½ Tsp

Brown Rice                                                 6 cups

Water                                                          2 ½ quarts

Cilantro, chopped                                       1 cup

Chambersburg Peaches                             4, sliced into 8 parts

Ancho Glaze

  1. Puree 10 peeled, diced peaches in blender until smooth.
  2. Place puree and all ingredients in saucepan over medium heat and bring to a simmer, whisk to combine.

Cilantro Lime Rice

  1. Puree lime juice and garlic.
  2. Combine with rice in a 9 x 13” pan
  3. Cover with foil and bake in a 350’ oven for approximately 30 minutes.
  4. Add Cilantro.

Pork Tenderloin Skewers

  1. Slice peppers, onion, pork, and 4 chambersburg peaches.
  2. Build each skewer, pork-poblano-red bell-onion-poblano-red bell-onion-pork.
  3. Season each skewer with salt and pepper and olive oil.
  4. Place the skewers and on the grill and evenly sear for 10-12 minutes, baste with ancho glaze occasionally.
  5. Grill peach slices for 30 seconds on each side
  6. Serve over cilantro lime rice and grilled peaches, place skewers on top, and add more ancho glaze.
