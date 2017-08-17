Juniper Grill Recipe: Peach & Pork Tenderloin Skewers

Here’s a delicious dish from Juniper Grill that will surely impress your family or guests!
Juniper Grill Peach & Pork Tenderloin Skewers
Ingredients Amounts
Fresh Peaches 10 ea, peeled and quartered
Apple Cider Vinegar 1 Cup
Brown Sugar 1 ½ Cup
Kosher Salt 1 Tbl
Ancho Powder 1 Tbl
Pork Tenderloin 24 oz, 1 ½ oz chunks
Bell Pepper 2, dice into 1 ½” piece
Poblano Pepper 2, dice into 1 ½” piece
Red Onion 1, dice into 1 ½” piece
Fresh Lime Juice 1 oz
Garlic Cloves 3 ea
Kosher Salt 1 ½ Tsp
Brown Rice 6 cups
Water 2 ½ quarts
Cilantro, chopped 1 cup
Chambersburg Peaches 4, sliced into 8 parts
Ancho Glaze
- Puree 10 peeled, diced peaches in blender until smooth.
- Place puree and all ingredients in saucepan over medium heat and bring to a simmer, whisk to combine.
Cilantro Lime Rice
- Puree lime juice and garlic.
- Combine with rice in a 9 x 13” pan
- Cover with foil and bake in a 350’ oven for approximately 30 minutes.
- Add Cilantro.
Pork Tenderloin Skewers
- Slice peppers, onion, pork, and 4 chambersburg peaches.
- Build each skewer, pork-poblano-red bell-onion-poblano-red bell-onion-pork.
- Season each skewer with salt and pepper and olive oil.
- Place the skewers and on the grill and evenly sear for 10-12 minutes, baste with ancho glaze occasionally.
- Grill peach slices for 30 seconds on each side
- Serve over cilantro lime rice and grilled peaches, place skewers on top, and add more ancho glaze.