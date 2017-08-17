Police: Decomposed Body Identified, Victim Was Murdered

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police have identified the remains of a body in Fairfield Township earlier this week, and they say the victim was murdered.

The remains were found in Fairfield Township around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

According to state police, individuals who were doing work along State Route 711 found a decomposed female body over an embankment along the eastbound side of the road a few hundred yards south of Mirror Lake. The victim was wearing a red shirt and black workout pants.

Police have identified the remains as 33-year-old Laura Rebecca Ingalls-Hood, who went by Laura Hood.

State police say autopsy results indicate her death was a homicide.

No further details are being released at this time.

State police ask anyone who may have information about Hood’s murder to call (724) 832-3240.