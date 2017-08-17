Ohio Man Charged In 1-Year-Old Son’s Fatal Overdose

August 17, 2017 8:18 AM
Filed Under: Dorrico Brown, Dorrico Brown Jr., Ohio, Opioids

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio man has been charged criminally for what authorities say was the fatal overdose of his 1-year-old son.

Thirty-three-year-old Dorrico Brown, of Trenton in southwest Ohio, was arrested and jailed Wednesday after being indicted on involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges in the death of Dorrico Brown Jr.

dorrico brown Ohio Man Charged In 1 Year Old Sons Fatal Overdose

(Photo Courtesy: Butler County, Ohio Jail)

Authorities say Brown called 911 in May after finding his son on a bed not breathing. The toddler was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office says tests showed the toddler died from a combination of drugs, including the opioid oxycodone and benzodiazepines, a class of drugs normally used to treat anxiety. It’s unclear how the boy ingested the drugs.

Court records don’t indicate if Brown has an attorney yet.

