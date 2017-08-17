Rep. Doyle on N. Korea: ‘Never Thought I Would Find Myself In Agreement With Steve Bannon’

Follow NewsRadio 1020 KDKA: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA/AP) – President Donald Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon says there’s no military solution to the threat posed by North Korea and its nuclear ambitions, despite the president’s recent pledge to answer further aggression with “fire and fury.”

In an interview with The American Prospect posted online Wednesday, Bannon tells the liberal publication that the U.S. is losing the economic race against China.

U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, of Forest Hills, tells the “KDKA Morning News” that Bannon is just the latest official in the Trump administration to disagree with the president’s approach on North Korea.

“I never thought I would find myself in agreement with Steve Bannon and he’s not the first to say that. Three [of the] administration’s joint chiefs of staff all reached that same conclusion, that the military option is really the very last option that should be considered because of the people in South Korea and Japan would be put at risk,” said Doyle.

Doyle adds that the president has experienced people around him like Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly and Sec. of Defense Gen. James Mattis, but he doesn’t listen to them.

“They’re smart people, but it doesn’t do any good if he doesn’t listen to them,” said Doyle

Bannon was also asked about the white supremacist movement, whose march on Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend led to deadly violence. He dismisses them as “losers,” “a fringe element” and “a collection of clowns.”

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

