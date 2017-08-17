Pittsburgh Men’s Video Captures Man Driving Away After Plowing Into Charlottesville Crowd

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Once college football teammates, now partners in a Pittsburgh non-profit that raises awareness about social issues — the organization “Never Fear Being Different” or “NFBD” released new video of the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Jordon Rooney and Dave Wright posted the footage on the NFBD Facebook page late Thursday afternoon.

Rooney travelled to Charlottesville to cover the events. He was standing in the street immediately after a car barreled through a crowd of counter-protestors, killing one woman and injuring dozens more people. Rooney’s footage shows the Dodge Challenger driving past his camera with front-end damage, footage that had not yet been viewed.

“I think the defining moment was when we saw the car drive past that had hit all the people. We didn’t know what was going on, then it just hit me…” Rooney told KDKA’s Kym Gable. “We saw people there on the ground. They just got hit by a car. They were being given CPR. There was police, ambulances, people everywhere. There was screaming. It was not a scene I’ve ever been around before.”

“I didn’t do anything heroic by being there. I did something everyone should do. Everyone should stand up to racism,” said Rooney. “We can get the right messages out there. We can open people’s minds. We can make a difference.”

You can find their page at Facebook.com/neverfearbeingdifferent.